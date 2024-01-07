Open Menu

Attaching Kashmiris’ Properties By Indian NIA Has Become A New Normal Practice In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Attaching Kashmiris’ properties by Indian NIA has become a new normal practice in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Attaching Kashmiris’ properties on one pretext or the other by the Indian dreaded probe agency, National Investigation Agency (NIA), has become a new normal in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to a report released by Kashmir Media Service on Sunday, the NIA attached property of a civilian, Mushtaq Ahmad, in Chanapora area of Srinagar yesterday.

It said NIA has already confiscated the office of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) for spearheading the movement for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute. The IIOJK authorities have already seized scores of properties worth crores belonging to pro-freedom Kashmiris and Jamaat-i-Islami of the territory, it lamented.

The report said the Indian authorities have also identified hundreds of properties belonging to pro-freedom people in the occupied territory to be attached which is a sheer political vendetta on part of the Modi regime.

It said Indian troops are regularly destroying the Kashmiris’ houses during violent cordon and search operations CASOs, adding the RSS-backed Modi regime is hell bent on depriving Kashmiris of their land, properties and jobs.

The report deplored that demolition of properties and illegal confiscations are part of India’s systematic settler colonialism campaign in the IIOJK.

The Modi regime, it said, is using every brutal tactic to muzzle the freedom voice of the Kashmiris but its nefarious tactics will not deter IIOJK people from pursuing the freedom cause and the freedom movement will be taken to its logical conclusion at all costs.

The report also urged the world community and international human rights organizations to take notice of the Modi regime’s brutal actions in IIOJK and help resolve the long-pending Kashmir dispute according to the will of the Kashmiri people.

