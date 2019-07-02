UrduPoint.com
Attachment Of Political Family Benami Properties,assets Glimpse Of Naya Pakistan:Dr Firodus Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 12:34 PM

Special Assistant for Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firodus Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that Tax Commissioner Benami Zone, Karachi has attached Benami properties and assets of a well known political family of Sindh under the law of the Benami law, which was a glimpse of the Naya Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant for Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firodus Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that Tax Commissioner Benami Zone, Karachi has attached Benami properties and assets of a well known political family of Sindh under the law of the Benami law, which was a glimpse of the Naya Pakistan.

In a tweet, she said that now nothing would remain Benami as for the first time, the law was being implemented which would end the era of black money once for all.

She said that chairman and members of Federal Bureau of Revenue Adjudiating Authority on Benami Transactions have been appointed.

More Stories From Pakistan

