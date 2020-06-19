Attack ,case fatality ratio due to COVID-19 calculated to 7.22 per 10,000 people, 2.13% respectively

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The attack rate and case fatality rate due to coronavirus in Hyderabad, which has a population of over 2.347 million, have been calculated at 7.22 per 10,000 people and 2.13 percent of the infected patients, respectively.

According to the statistics shared by the district administration here Thursday, a total of 1,694 citizens of Hyderabad were tested COVID-19 positive by June 17 with some 36 deaths in the district.

Almost half of the cases, 801, are still active while the rest have recovered.

The highest number of COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Qasimabad taluka where 802 people among the total population of 378,143 contracted the virus.

As many as 445 people in Latifabad taluka, 385 in City taluka and 62 in Hyderabad Rural taluka have been infected by the virus.

Interestingly, the population of Qasimabad taluka is lowest among the 4 talukas of Hyderabad district with Latifabad being highest populated taluka with 704,218 population, City with 671,317 population and Hyderabad Rural with 593,918 population.

Among the union councils in the district, the highest number of 203 cases have surfaced in UC-1 of Qasimabad followed by 156 in UC Cantt, 148 in UC-3, 122 in UC-4, 87 in UC-2 and 86 in UC-5 of the same taluka.

In Latifabad taluka, UC-1, UC-16, UC-4, UC-9 and UC-2 have the largest number of COVID-19 cases with 83, 51, 46, 41 and 31 people, respectively, infected with the virus.

As many as 65 people in UC-1, 50 in UC-16, 39 in UC-3, 36 in UC-9 and 27 each UC-2 and UC-5 have been detected positive in the City taluka.

Nearly half of the 62 cases which surfaced in Hyderabad Rural taluka have been reported from UC Tando Jam alone which is followed by 12 cases in UC Tando Qaisar.

Although the number of COVID-19 positive people is higher in Qasimabad, City and Latifabad talukas have witnessed more deaths.

Some 14 residents of City, 13 of Latifabad and 8 of Qasimabad lost their lives while battling the virus while only death occurred in Hyderabad Rural.

There are 394 active cases in Qasimabad, 216 in Latifabad, 152 in City and 39 in Hyderabad Rural.