Attack on convoy to sabotage peace in Kurram: Governor Kundi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday condemned attack on convoy of government vehicles in Lower Kurram District and termed it a conspiracy to sabotage peace in the province especially in Kurram.

The Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, strongly condemned the incident, describing it as an alarming act of violence.

"This attack on the convoy is highly concerning, especially on the main highway in Lower Kurram. It is a heinous plot to sabotage the efforts of the peace jirga aimed at ensuring permanent peace in the region," Kundi said.

Governor Kundi expressed his heartfelt wishes for the quick recovery of Deputy Commissioner Javed Mehsud and the other victims injured in the attack.

"I pray for the swift recovery of Deputy Commissioner Javed Mehsud and all other injured individuals," Kundi added.

Kundi emphasized that such incidents threaten the hard-earned peace in Kurram and called for the joint efforts of the local population and the government to ensure lasting stability in the area.

"For lasting peace in Kurram, it is crucial that both the government and the local population play a positive and cooperative role," he said.

The authorities are investigating the incident, and security forces have been deployed to track down the attackers. The region remains on high alert as efforts to maintain peace continue amidst these challenges.

Deputy Commissioner Kurram district, Javedullah Mehsud sustained injuries when vehicles' convoy came under firing in Lower Kurram on Saturday morning.

Police said that the convoy carrying relief goods from Thall to Parachinar came under firing near Bagan area.

The injured Deputy Commissioner was shifted to hospital.