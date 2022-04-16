Attack on Deputy Speaker is attack on Courts: Bilawal

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the attack on deputy speaker Punjab was not only an attack on the Punjab assembly but on our courts, which had ruled that he would conduct elections today.

In a message on Twitter, he said"It is an attack on our democracy, an attack on our constitution, an attack on our federation and an attack on the people of South Punjab."