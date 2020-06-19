Attack on Ehsaas Cash Centre attempt to spread fear, panic: Ashraf Qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ashraf Qureshi vehemently condemning the attack on Ehsaas Cash Centre said that the attack was an attempt to spread fear and panic

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ashraf Qureshi vehemently condemning the attack on Ehsaas Cash Centre said that the attack was an attempt to spread fear and panic.

He said that the incidents of terrorism in Ghotki, Larkana and Karachi were condemned, according to a news release here on Friday.

Ashraf Qureshi said that terrorists wanted to destroy the peace of the country by such cowardly attempts.

He demanded of the provincial government to arrest culprits involved in the incidents immediately.

He also expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in attacks andprayed for the speedy recovery of injured persons.