Attack on Engr Amir Muqam foiled at Shangla

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Attack on Engr Amir Muqam, adviser to the Prime Minister has been foiled at Mastung tehsil on Saturday. However no casualty was reported, police said.

Movement of the suspected elements was seen on the route of Engr Amir Muqam during his visit to the native area of Mastung today and aerial firing was also heard.

No loss of life was reported. DPO Shangla along with the police party rushed to the spot and started search operations in the area for the arrest of the suspects.

It may be recalled that Amir Muqam had survived a suicide attack at the same place in 2014 in which eight persons were killed.