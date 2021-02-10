UrduPoint.com
Attack On IHC Building Disgraced Legal Fraternity, Says CJ

Attack on IHC building disgraced legal fraternity, says CJ

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah on Wednesday said a group of lawyers' attack on IHC building has disgraced the whole legal fraternity and they must be brought to book to avoid such untoward incident in future.

Terming the incident as a disrespect for martyrs of lawyers' movement and an attack on judiciary and institutions, he said bar council was responsible to take action against such lawyers for vandalizing a sacred institution.

The chief justice gave these remarks during the hearing of different cases.

He further said a group of some 100 lawyers has earned bad name for legal fraternity while 95 percent professional lawyers had to face embarrassment due to a five percent 's wrong doings.

Justice Athar Minallah said that he had to remain confined in his chamber for three hours owing to the protest. He could take action but he preferred to remain confined, he added.

On the occasion, a senior lawyer Mian Abdul Rauf assured the CJ that such incidents would not take place in future. To this the chief justice said it was possible only if the responsible of the current ambush were punished and be made an example for others.

Abdul Rauf said it was also being ascertained that who instigated the other lawyers for the attack.

The chief justice asked him not to give an impression of a conspiracy as all were known faces in the mob. The CJ questioned, "why the flower pots and windows were broken, what the way we have chosen to protest." The incident was also discussed in other courts of law as well in which judges reprimanded lawyers for this illegal action and taking the law in their hands by a group.

Former president IHCBA Waqas Malik said that the young lawyers were used to fuel this unfortunate incident. He however admitted that legal fraternity due to this ungracious incident was facing harsh criticism across the country.

