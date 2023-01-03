Attack on Imran Khan: Forensic Report surfaces

(@Abdulla99267510)

The report has showed that Imran Khan was hit by three pieces of bullets and a metal shard when he was standing on the moving container near Wazirabad.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2022) A forensic report of attack on former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan surfaced on Tuesday.

The report showed that Imran Khan was hit by three pieces of bullets and a metal shard when he was standing on the moving container near Wazirabad.

It revealed that almost ten bullet shells found at the spot were sent forensic. It added that no sniper was hired and bullets were not discharged from three sides.

The reports said that around 33 pieces of evidence were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory, pointing out that the evidence was submitted by the members of Office of the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, District Police Officer (DPO) Wazirabad and Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

On other hand, the post-mortem report of Moazzam Gondal, who was shot dead during the rally, disclosed that one of the bullets hit the PTI worker from back, killing him on the spot.

Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

The unknown attackers opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, leaving six people injured and one person dead.

Ends/