Attack On Imran: Punjab Cabinet Passes Condemnatory Resolution

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2022 | 08:29 PM

Attack on Imran: Punjab cabinet passes condemnatory resolution

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi presided over the Punjab cabinet meeting on Friday, which unanimously passed a resolution condemning firing at Imran Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi presided over the Punjab cabinet meeting on Friday, which unanimously passed a resolution condemning firing at Imran Khan.

It was stated in the resolution that the Punjab cabinet meeting strongly condemned the firing incident during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) 'Haqeeqi Azadi march', said a handout issued here.

It was stated in the resolution that the attack on Imran Khan tantamount to sabotaging law and order situation.

The cabinet prayed for early recovery of all the injured persons including Imran Khan and reiterated the resolve to bring to book all persons directly and indirectly involved in the assault.

The cabinet meeting paid homage to martyred senior journalist Arshad Sharif and Sadaf Naeem.

