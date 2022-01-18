Attack on Islamabad police is terrorist act: Sheikh Rashid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said attacked on Islamabad police was the terrorist act as both the attackers were identified as terrorists.

Talking to a private news channel, he said threats regarding terrorist activities in the country were present and the government was investigating the tragic incident which was occurred in the capital city of the country last night.

The minister said enemies of the country wanted to create unrest in Pakistan through terrorist activities but they would not succeed in their nefarious designs.