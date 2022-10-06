UrduPoint.com

Attack On Islamabad To Be Dealt With Might: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2022 | 07:13 PM

Attack on Islamabad to be dealt with might: Qamar Zaman Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Thursday said that Imran Khan wanted to bring mob to attack Islamabad, the state will stop it with all means.

Talking to a private news channel, the Advisor said everyone has the right to protest, but if anyone tried to challenge the writ of the state, the government has the responsibility to defend the state.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said that Imran Khan was Instigating the institution to breach the Constitution. politics on public issues is the way of politicians, but the use of religion for political and personal mileage is condemnable, he said and added,early election is not Imran's motive, but he is trying to spread riot and chaos in the country.

