Attack On Jaffar Express: PTI Demands Accountability Of Interior, Defence Ministers
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 11, 2025 | 07:24 PM
PTI urges for an effective strategy and meaningful measures to ensure swift and safe recovery of passengers
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday expressed grave concern over the attack on Jaffer Express in the Bolan region of Balochistan by a banned outfit.
PTI’s central spokesperson, Sheikh Waqas Akram, issued a statement on behalf of the party.
The statement conveyed PTI’s deep concern over the reports received so far and strongly condemned the distressing news of the train’s hijacking and the passengers being taken hostage.
The reaction came after 500 passengers have been made hostage by the terrorists during attack on Jaffar Express in Bolan area of Balochistan.
PTI demanded immediate transparency from the Federal and provincial governments regarding the actual situation and the safety of citizens and the train crew. The party also urged for an effective strategy and meaningful measures to ensure the swift and safe recovery of the passengers.
Sheikh Waqas Akram criticized the government, stating that due to its incompetence, inefficiency and poor priorities, the country is rapidly sinking into chaos.
He accused the unelected federal and provincial governments of neglecting real national challenges and instead focusing on undermining the constitution, democracy and fundamental public rights while pursuing political vendettas.
He further stated that instead of addressing the serious threats posed by terrorism and internal and external security challenges, the corrupt rulers are desperately trying to conceal their criminal incompetence behind lies and deception.
Sheikh Waqas Akram questioned the legitimacy of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti holding their positions. He demanded that the interior and defense ministers be held accountable before the public and questioned why the innocent and unarmed citizens should continue to suffer due to their failures.
He added that the PTI asked for the safety and swift return of the allegedly abducted passengers and demands immediate action from the federal and provincial governments.
