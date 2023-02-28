UrduPoint.com

Attack On Judicial Complex Conspired To Make Judicial System Hostage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2023 | 11:33 PM

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Tuesday said that attack on the judicial complex is a conspiracy to hold the judicial system hostage and get arbitrary decisions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Tuesday said that attack on the judicial complex is a conspiracy to hold the judicial system hostage and get arbitrary decisions.

In a statement, the minister said that a `person' along with an armed group tried to hold the judicial system hostage. This is the same person who has neither answered to foreign funding nor to the theft of billions from Tosha Khana, he added.

Rana Sanaullah said that a case has been registered for the attack on the judicial complex.

He said those involved in this incident are being identified through CCTV cameras and everyone including Imran Khan will be arrested.

The minister said that Imran Khan's motivation to do the such act is a result of the special treatment given to him. He appealed to the judiciary not to spare such lawbreakers as this is a matter of its honour and respect and no relaxation to be given under any circumstances.

Strict legal action will be taken against hooligans and those not respecting law, he maintained.

