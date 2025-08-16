Open Menu

Attack On Mufti Kifayatullah’s Residence In Malakand Leaves 2 Children Dead, Cleric Hospitalized

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Attack on Mufti Kifayatullah’s residence in Malakand leaves 2 children dead, cleric hospitalized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) In Malakand, District Ameer of JUI, Mufti Kifayatullah was critically injured in an attack on his house, while his son and daughter tragically lost their lives on Saturday afternoon.

According to initial reports, Levies sources stated that unidentified assailants stormed Mufti Kifayatullah’s residence in the Batkhela Tehsil of Malakand, media news channels reported.

During the attack, his son and a daughter were tragically killed on the spot, sources added.

Mufti Kifayatullah and his wife sustained critical injuries and were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

The incident remains under active investigation to determine the identities and motives of the assailants.

