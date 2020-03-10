Attack on Nawaz  Sharif’s personal physician: Shehbaz Sharif, others strongly condemn

(@fidahassanain)

Dr. Adnan was thrashed by two unknown persons in London when he was going to walk somewhere in London.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-March 10thd, 2020) PML-N Chief and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned attack on Dr. Adnan Khan, the personal physician of PML-N Chief and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

He said Dr. Adnan Khan was attacked to obstruct him from treatment of Nawaz Sharif.

“It seems planned and organized attack and was carried out to stop him from treating Nawaz Sharif,” said Shehbaz Sharif.

FIR was lodged with London police who would bring the people responsible for the attack to justice after proper investigation. However, the police did not make any comment.

“I hope that the responsible will be arrested soon after investigation,” said Shehbaz Sharif while sharing the status of FIR.

Dr. Adnan was attacked by some unknown persons in London when he was going out for the daily evening walk when two men wearing masks attacked him from behind, punched him on the floor and used a metal bar to attack him. He was already receiving threats on phone for many weeks. The victim handed over all evidences to the police.

A Sharif family spokesman confirmed the assault on Dr Adnan, saying, “The cowardly attack on Dr Adnan is condemnable. He had received several threatening calls on his number. We reserve our right to respond to assaults of such nature within the legal bounds,”.

PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal have also condemned the attack.