Attack on police: Anti-Terrorism Court gives 5-day physical remand of accused

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) No 2 Multan on Thursday gave five-day physical remand of an accused involved in attacking a police party, which had resulted in the killing of his accomplice.

Seetal Mari police produced accused Ghulam Mustafa before the court stating that a police party had raided a place on the basis of information provided by his accomplice Abdur Rahman for his arrest in a dacoity case, registered in 2016.

Accused Ghulam Mustafa and Abdur Rahman were involved in the case. However, upon seeing police, the accused resorted to firing that caused the death of Abdur Rahman.

Another FIR, citing allegation of murder and sections of Anti-Terrorism Act, had been registered and his physical remand was required for investigation.