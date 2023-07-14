Open Menu

Attack On Police Station In Peshawar's Suburb Repulsed

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Attack on police station in Peshawar's suburb repulsed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Police force on late Thursday night repulsed an attack on Mattani Police station, a suburban area of Peshawar, by armed militants.

The militants, in a bid to take advantage of pitched darkness, attacked Police station during wee hours of last night.

However, police force retaliated the attack with professional competence and gallantry, forcing the attackers to retreat and finally escape.

On receiving report, Chief Capital City Police, Syed Ashfaq Anwar reached the site and highly appreciated the police force for bravely repulsing the attack.

Our force is fully vigilant and will give prompt reply to any such subversive activity aimed at disturbing law and order situation in the city, CCPO remarked.

