Attack On Polio Team Foiled In DI Khan, Two Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2025 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) An attempt to target the security personnel assigned to protect a polio vaccination team in Dera Ismail Khan was successfully thwarted by law enforcement.
Police said on Thursday the incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Shorkot Police Station.
According to initial reports, unidentified armed assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire on the police officials during their duty with the polio campaign team. The police responded swiftly and effectively, managing to overpower the attackers during a brief exchange of fire.
Both attackers were injured and taken into custody.
The injured suspects have been moved to an undisclosed location for further investigation. Following the incident, a large contingent of police arrived at the scene, cordoned off the area, and collected evidence.
Police authorities have confirmed that a full-scale investigation is underway to determine the motives and affiliations of the suspects.
APP/vak
