Open Menu

Attack On Polio Team Foiled In DI Khan, Two Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Attack on polio team foiled in DI Khan, two arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) An attempt to target the security personnel assigned to protect a polio vaccination team in Dera Ismail Khan was successfully thwarted by law enforcement.

Police said on Thursday the incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Shorkot Police Station.

According to initial reports, unidentified armed assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire on the police officials during their duty with the polio campaign team. The police responded swiftly and effectively, managing to overpower the attackers during a brief exchange of fire.

Both attackers were injured and taken into custody.

The injured suspects have been moved to an undisclosed location for further investigation. Following the incident, a large contingent of police arrived at the scene, cordoned off the area, and collected evidence.

Police authorities have confirmed that a full-scale investigation is underway to determine the motives and affiliations of the suspects.

APP/vak

Recent Stories

Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspen ..

Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..

3 minutes ago
 PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring ..

PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..

21 minutes ago
 Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier To ..

Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..

27 minutes ago
 Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to ..

Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

8 hours ago
India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Wat ..

India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..

17 hours ago
 Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

17 hours ago
 Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sid ..

Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu

17 hours ago
 CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims fo ..

CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad

18 hours ago
 Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhta ..

Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage

18 hours ago
 Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation o ..

Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan