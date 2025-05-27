Attack on Polio Team Security in Noshki an assault on national duty: Bakht Kakar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Balochistan's Provincial Health Minister, Bakht Muhammad Kakar, has strongly condemned the recent attack on the security personnel accompanying a polio vaccination team in Noshki, calling it an assault on a national duty that cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.

Terming the attack as cowardly, inhumane, and unforgivable, Kakar said its objective was to spread fear and jeopardize the safe future of innocent children. He paid tribute to the martyred police constable, Waheed Ahmed, son of Muhammad Hashim Mengal, a resident of Jamalabad, hailing him as a true national hero who laid down his life in the line of duty.

"The government stands firmly with the family of the martyr and will provide them with all possible support," the minister assured.

Kakar warned that any attempt to disrupt the polio campaign would be considered a direct challenge to the writ of the state and would be met with a stern response. He vowed that the Balochistan government would crush terrorists and their facilitators with an iron hand, stating that such cowardly acts cannot break the nation's resolve.

Reiterating that the fight against polio is a national responsibility, he urged all relevant institutions to ensure foolproof security arrangements for future campaigns so that this humanitarian mission continues without disruption.