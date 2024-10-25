Attack On Prisoner Vans Near Sangjani Toll Plaza
Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2024 | 11:49 PM
Prisoner vans was attacked near Sangjani Toll Plaza while they were transporting 82 prisoners to Attock Jail after their court appearance on Friday
A police spokesperson told APP that 20 assailants armed with weapons, sticks and stones targeted the prisoner vans.
He said the attack resulted in injuries to four police personnel.
Additionally, four attackers have been captured, and police seized two vehicles and weapons from the assailants, he added.
Senior police officials arrived on-site with a heavy contingent to assess the situation thoroughly, he said.
The assailants also fired upon the police during the attack.
In response to the incident, police teams have been formed to pursue the attackers, and search operations have commenced in various areas to locate any remaining suspects.
He said that all the prisoners who escaped during the attack have been re-arrested.
Legal action against the attackers has already begun, with police ensuring that all necessary measures are being taken to maintain law and order, he added.
Islamabad Capital Territory Police teams handled the entire situation with great bravery.
APP-rzr-mkz
