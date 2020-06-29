Attack on PSX building conspiracy against peace of Karachi

Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari and Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday in a joint news conference termed the attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange building a conspiracy against the peace of megalopolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari and Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday in a joint news conference termed the attack on pakistan stock exchange building a conspiracy against the peace of megalopolis.

Addressing a news conference, DG Rangers said that Indian RAW was involved in the attack which timely was foiled by the law enforcement agencies. The attack was claimed by the banned outfit BLA on various social media platforms however investigations, which were underway, will reveal the facts further.

Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari said that due to swift response of LEAs, terrorist failed to achieve their target.

He said that to ensure protection of masses, the Rangers will leave no stone unturned.

DG Rangers said that the attackers attempted to storm the building on 10:02 am while they were shot down by the security agencies on 10:10 am within the span of 8 minutes, and the terrorist could not succeed in entering the building of PSX.

He said within 25 minutes the activities in psx were restored.

The attackers had plan to kill and make people hostages, as they were carrying eatables with them besides heavy arms were also recovered from the killed terrorists, said DG Rangers.

Additional IGP Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon said that there were intelligence reports about the attack because of which the LEAs were prepared and alert and foiled the attack successfully.

He said the successful response was the result of proper coordination among all the LEAs.

Ghulam Nabi Memon said that such attacks were foiled in the past and will be averted again and the enemies of the country will not succeed in achieving their targets.

Karachi police chief said that all the institutions were alert and active to avert any untoward incident.

He said family of martyred Sub-Inspector Shahid Ali and all the injured cops will be compensated.