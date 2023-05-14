Attack on Radio Pakistan, APP 'attempt to deprive people of credible information': ANP leader

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Leader of Awami National Party (ANP) and former provincial minister, Wajid Ali Khan has said that the attack on the offices of Radio Pakistan and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) was a deep-rooted conspiracy to deprive people of credible Information, education and entertainment.

"The attack on both national institutions on May 10 is a great tragedy and should be thoroughly probed, and facilitators as well as masterminds, should also be exposed before masses," he told APP on Sunday.

He said it was a serious security lapse, adding the miscreants first put on fire the Chagi mountains model and fence on May 9 in the premises of Radio Pakistan and on May 10 burnt down the whole building of Radio Pakistan, including the office of Associated Press of Pakistan.

Waji Ali said that the resumption of transmission of Radio Pakistan in the short possible time after the attack was a good omen and gave a strong message that through such assaults, the morale of the staff of the national broadcaster could not be shattered.

He said APP, being a national news agency of Pakistan, was providing accurate and credible information to people and the attack exposed the nefarious designs of attackers.

The ANP leader said that PTI during its 9 years of rule had failed to address the problems of the people and its flagship billion trees afforestation project was taken over by the NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Due to the ill-planned BRT corridor, he said that Peshawar was plunged into a traffic mess and pollution.

He said that health reforms were implemented in haste by the PTI rulers that negatively impacted on the sehat card system.