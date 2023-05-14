UrduPoint.com

Attack On Radio Pakistan, APP 'attempt To Deprive People Of Credible Information': ANP Leader

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Attack on Radio Pakistan, APP 'attempt to deprive people of credible information': ANP leader

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Leader of Awami National Party (ANP) and former provincial minister, Wajid Ali Khan has said that the attack on the offices of Radio Pakistan and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) was a deep-rooted conspiracy to deprive people of credible Information, education and entertainment.

"The attack on both national institutions on May 10 is a great tragedy and should be thoroughly probed, and facilitators as well as masterminds, should also be exposed before masses," he told APP on Sunday.

He said it was a serious security lapse, adding the miscreants first put on fire the Chagi mountains model and fence on May 9 in the premises of Radio Pakistan and on May 10 burnt down the whole building of Radio Pakistan, including the office of Associated Press of Pakistan.

Waji Ali said that the resumption of transmission of Radio Pakistan in the short possible time after the attack was a good omen and gave a strong message that through such assaults, the morale of the staff of the national broadcaster could not be shattered.

He said APP, being a national news agency of Pakistan, was providing accurate and credible information to people and the attack exposed the nefarious designs of attackers.

The ANP leader said that PTI during its 9 years of rule had failed to address the problems of the people and its flagship billion trees afforestation project was taken over by the NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Due to the ill-planned BRT corridor, he said that Peshawar was plunged into a traffic mess and pollution.

He said that health reforms were implemented in haste by the PTI rulers that negatively impacted on the sehat card system.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Peshawar Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Awami National Party Education Traffic May Sunday Billion

Recent Stories

UAE is ready to host the new version of Abu Dhabi ..

UAE is ready to host the new version of Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2023: IJF General T ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th May 2023

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival emphasises o ..

Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival emphasises on integrating theatre studies ..

12 hours ago
 Shabab Al Ahli crowned ADNOC Pro League champions ..

Shabab Al Ahli crowned ADNOC Pro League champions by Mansoor bin Mohammed

12 hours ago
 Israel, Palestinians Agree Ceasefire From 19:00 GM ..

Israel, Palestinians Agree Ceasefire From 19:00 GMT on Saturday - Reports

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.