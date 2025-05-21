Attack on school van in Khuzdar exposes face of Indian state terrorism: Rind

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Balochistan Government’s spokesperson Shahid Rind on Wednesday said that the attack on a school van in Khuzdar is the exposing face of Indian state terrorism.

He said that targeting innocent children under Indian patronage is a cowardly and inhumane act, India is creating instability in Balochistan to hide its failures.

Shahid Rind said that after failure on every front, Indian agents are targeting soft targets, India's state-sponsored terrorism is a threat to world peace.

He said that attacks on innocent children are an open war against humanity, the world should take notice it, terrorists, planners and facilitators would be brought to justice.

“Pakistan Army and nation are united, Indian terrorism will be defeated at all costs,” he said.