Open Menu

Attack On School Van In Khuzdar Exposes Face Of Indian State Terrorism: Rind

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Attack on school van in Khuzdar exposes face of Indian state terrorism: Rind

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Balochistan Government’s spokesperson Shahid Rind on Wednesday said that the attack on a school van in Khuzdar is the exposing face of Indian state terrorism.

He said that targeting innocent children under Indian patronage is a cowardly and inhumane act, India is creating instability in Balochistan to hide its failures.

Shahid Rind said that after failure on every front, Indian agents are targeting soft targets, India's state-sponsored terrorism is a threat to world peace.

He said that attacks on innocent children are an open war against humanity, the world should take notice it, terrorists, planners and facilitators would be brought to justice.

“Pakistan Army and nation are united, Indian terrorism will be defeated at all costs,” he said.

Recent Stories

T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over rev ..

T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over revised Pakistan tour schedule

9 minutes ago
 Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over ..

Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP

3 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series ..

Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school ..

Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus bombing

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

6 hours ago
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..

15 hours ago
 Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A la ..

Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A landmark in Pakistan’s militar ..

15 hours ago
 Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to ..

Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal rank

15 hours ago
 Balochistan govt committed to promote quality educ ..

Balochistan govt committed to promote quality education, restores 2800 schools: ..

15 hours ago
 Fire disrupts power supply in several areas

Fire disrupts power supply in several areas

16 hours ago
 Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Fi ..

Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan