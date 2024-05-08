Attack on security institutions on May 9 condemnable act: Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel on Wedensday said that unfortunately the attack on the security institutions on May 9 last year and the damage to the government property was a condemnable act.

He said that the state and the law enforcement agencies were indispensable to each other saying that just as all the national institutions were our own national institutions, all the national installations were also our common assets.

The Governor said that apart from this, the protection of life and property of the people and the promotion of national unity was the key role of all the law enforcement agencies including the forces of Pakistan.

He said that we should take concrete safety measures at the government level to prevent such incidents in the future as well, he said.

The Governor said that in order to avoid unrest and intellectual chaos, we have to play a full role to ensure national unity and the protection of national institutions.