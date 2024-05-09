Attack On Security Institutions Was Condemnable Act: Shafqat Shah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2024 | 05:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Prominent politician, Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Thursday said that unfortunately, the attack on the security institutions on May 9 last year and the damage to the government assets was a condemnable act.
He said that we were living life as a free nation by virtue of the sacrifices of martyrs adding that those involved would soon get the punishment they deserved.
Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah said that politics could be sacrificed for the state and the political stability was necessary for foreign investment in Pakistan.
He said that the enemy wanted to create gaps among the army and the people, but it would never succeed, he added that no citizen of Pakistan could support the incident that happened on May 9 a year ago.
He said that in order to avoid unrest and intellectual chaos, we had to play a full role to ensure national unity and the protection of the national institutions.
