Attack On Sindh House: SC Issues Notice To PTI, Others For Monday

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 19, 2022 | 04:53 PM

Attack on Sindh House: SC issues notice to PTI, others for Monday

The CJP remarks they have nothing to do what is happening, they are sitting here for the supremacy of the constitution

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Saturday took notice of attack on Sindh House by the PTI workers and issued notice to the PTI, MNAs, PPP and JUI-F in the case.

A SC two-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial took up the petition moved by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

The bench directed the I.G. Police Islamabad to submit his report to the court by Monday, observing that the court has no interest in the political process and no-trust motion proceeding should be held according to the constitution.

The bench ordered the capital police chief to take steps according to the law and directed that all political parties should assist the court through their lawyers.

Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan was also present in the court hearing and Tasawur Awan represented the Supreme Court Bar.

Earlier, AGP said that the people have right to protest. “Mr Attorney General the Supreme Court Bar has petitioned the court and wants enforcement of the law,” Chief Justice Bandial said.

“The news reports saying the government also wants to petition the court over Aticle 63-A,” the CJP said, pointing out that it has been decided to file a Presidential reference over Article 63-A upto Monday. The CJP remarked, “The Bar wants public peace and enforcement of Article 95,” observing that they were giving their opinion on Article 63 along with this petition.

AGP asked the court to keep the presidential reference separate from the petition filed by the Supreme Court Bar.

The CJP observed, “Yesterday we witnessed an incident against the freedom of opinion and protest.

The AGP said that there was no justification of violence, however, there was right to protest peacefully, adding that A case was filed against 13 persons and 13 protesters were released today.

The top judge remarked, “The Supreme Court Bar have apprehensions with regard to the law and order,” observing that the incident was against the constitutional right of the freedom of expression.

The law officer said that there was no other opinion over it, adding that the political temperature shoots up, which resulted in this incident.

The CJP remarked, “We have nothing to do what is happening, we are sitting here for the supremacy of the constitution,”.

The CJP asked, “Do you think an attack on the public property is a bailable offence,”. The top court adjourned further hearing of the case until 1:00pm on Monday.

A group of PTI workers on Friday entered Sindh House premises after breaking the main gate during a protest. The workers stormed the building and broke the main gate to enter the premises while chanting slogans against the opposition and the party’s estranged members staying in Sindh House.

