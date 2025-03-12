- Home
Attack On The Jaffar Express Is The Worst Incident In History.The Terrorist Organization BLA, Based On The Indian Payroll, Is Busy Shedding The Blood Of Innocent People.Khawaja Rameez Hassan
Published March 12, 2025 | 04:49 PM
India is handling BLA terrorists through Afghanistan.The propaganda campaign against the Pakistan army is at its peak in the most critical situation. Leader Q League.
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Muslim League-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that the attack on the Jafar Express is the worst incident in history.The terrorist organization BLA, based on the Indian payroll, is busy shedding the blood of innocent people.
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan, external forces are united to destabilize it.
India is handling BLA terrorists through Afghanistan.The propaganda campaign against the Pakistani army is at its peak in the most critical situation.
A tough operation against terrorists in Balochistan is inevitable without discrimination. The scope of the operation needs to be extended to Afghanistan to eliminate the leaders. Terrorists and their facilitators do not deserve any concessions.
