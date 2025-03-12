Open Menu

Attack On The Jaffar Express Is The Worst Incident In History.The Terrorist Organization BLA, Based On The Indian Payroll, Is Busy Shedding The Blood Of Innocent People.Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Published March 12, 2025 | 04:49 PM

Attack on the Jaffar Express is the worst incident in history.The terrorist organization BLA, based on the Indian payroll, is busy shedding the blood of innocent people.Khawaja Rameez Hassan

India is handling BLA terrorists through Afghanistan.The propaganda campaign against the Pakistan army is at its peak in the most critical situation. Leader Q League.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Muslim League-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that the attack on the Jafar Express is the worst incident in history.The terrorist organization BLA, based on the Indian payroll, is busy shedding the blood of innocent people.

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan, external forces are united to destabilize it.


India is handling BLA terrorists through Afghanistan.The propaganda campaign against the Pakistani army is at its peak in the most critical situation.


A tough operation against terrorists in Balochistan is inevitable without discrimination. The scope of the operation needs to be extended to Afghanistan to eliminate the leaders. Terrorists and their facilitators do not deserve any concessions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Balochistan Army Muslim Blood

Recent Stories

Frontline Heroes Office celebrates Emirati Doctor’s Day

20 minutes ago
 Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run booksho ..

Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run bookshop in East Jerusalem

40 minutes ago
 UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary ..

UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation

50 minutes ago
 90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved dur ..

90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved during 2024: ADRA

1 hour ago
 89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's Na ..

89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's National Standard for Business C ..

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in ..

Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in February

2 hours ago
Army Act exclusively for members of Pakistan armed ..

Army Act exclusively for members of Pakistan armed forces: SC judge on appeals a ..

2 hours ago
 instashop enables users to donate to Fathers’ En ..

Instashop enables users to donate to Fathers’ Endowment campaign via app

3 hours ago
 Imtiaz Developments contributes AED50 million to s ..

Imtiaz Developments contributes AED50 million to support Fathers’ Endowment ca ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces advance salaries, pensions b ..

Punjab govt announces advance salaries, pensions before Eid-ul-Fitre

3 hours ago
 Emirates Publishers Association strengthens UAE’ ..

Emirates Publishers Association strengthens UAE’s presence at London Book Fair

3 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation provides food p ..

International Charity Organisation provides food packages to 400 Muslim villages ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan