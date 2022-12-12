UrduPoint.com

Attack On The Pakistani Border By The Afghan Forces In Chaman Is A Matter Of Concern. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2022 | 01:49 PM

Attack on the Pakistani border by the Afghan forces in Chaman is a matter of concern. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and the success of CPEC is a thorn in the side of the enemy.Leader of Muslim League Q

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022) Leader of Muslim League-Q, Khawaja Rameez Hasan strongly condemned the attack by Afghan forces on Pakistani soil in Chaman area and said that Pakistan has always talked about establishing peace in Afghanistan.

He said that no compromise on the integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan is acceptable.

In the war situation of Afghanistan, Pakistan welcomed the Afghan refugees with an open heart. Pakistan's forces are fully capable of responding to any kind of aggression.

He said that Pakistan has paid a heavy price against terrorism, which the United Nations has admitted.He further said that Afghan land was always used against Pakistan in proxy war.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Afghanistan United Nations Chaman Price Muslim Refugee

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs shares digital experience with South ..

Dubai Customs shares digital experience with South Korean delegation

1 hour ago
 TECNO inaugurates amazing discount deals in Collab ..

TECNO inaugurates amazing discount deals in Collaboration with Daraz 12:12 Year- ..

1 hour ago
 PakVsEng: Pakistan at 319 for 9 in second Test mat ..

PakVsEng: Pakistan at 319 for 9 in second Test match

1 hour ago
 Commerce Minister rejects rumours of Pakistan’s ..

Commerce Minister rejects rumours of Pakistan’s default risk

3 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemn unprovoked ABF firing at ..

Pakistan strongly condemn unprovoked ABF firing at Chaman

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.