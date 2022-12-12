Attack on the Pakistani border by the Afghan forces in Chaman is a matter of concern. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and the success of CPEC is a thorn in the side of the enemy.Leader of Muslim League Q

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022) Leader of Muslim League-Q, Khawaja Rameez Hasan strongly condemned the attack by Afghan forces on Pakistani soil in Chaman area and said that Pakistan has always talked about establishing peace in Afghanistan.

He said that no compromise on the integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan is acceptable.

In the war situation of Afghanistan, Pakistan welcomed the Afghan refugees with an open heart. Pakistan's forces are fully capable of responding to any kind of aggression.

He said that Pakistan has paid a heavy price against terrorism, which the United Nations has admitted.He further said that Afghan land was always used against Pakistan in proxy war.