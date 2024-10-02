Open Menu

Attacker And Child Killed In Firing On Tank Police

Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Attacker and child killed in firing on Tank police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) A passerby child was killed when a man started firing at a police van in Wazirabad area of Tank district on Wednesday.

Police said the incident occurred in Wazirabad area where area SHO and his team were on routine patrolling. A man whose identity could not be immediately ascertained, started firing at the police van.

As a result of indiscriminate firing, a pedestrian child was killed while in retaliatory fire, police also killed the attacker.

Police said the SHO and police team remained unhurt in the incident. The bodies of the child and attacker were shifted to the tank hospital for medico-legal procedure.

A large number of police force and security force officials reached the site and started an investigation into the incident.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Police Man Van Tank Wazirabad SITE

Recent Stories

Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harn ..

Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harnai area

1 hour ago
 Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day ..

Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day visit

1 hour ago
 “Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year wil ..

“Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year will occur on Oct 2

1 hour ago
 Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-l ..

Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-listed

1 hour ago
 Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident

Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident

2 hours ago
 Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile att ..

Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in recor ..

Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time

14 hours ago
 USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agri ..

USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..

14 hours ago
 Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ..

Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team

14 hours ago
 Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan