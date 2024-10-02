Attacker and child killed in firing on Tank police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) A passerby child was killed when a man started firing at a police van in Wazirabad area of Tank district on Wednesday.

Police said the incident occurred in Wazirabad area where area SHO and his team were on routine patrolling. A man whose identity could not be immediately ascertained, started firing at the police van.

As a result of indiscriminate firing, a pedestrian child was killed while in retaliatory fire, police also killed the attacker.

Police said the SHO and police team remained unhurt in the incident. The bodies of the child and attacker were shifted to the tank hospital for medico-legal procedure.

A large number of police force and security force officials reached the site and started an investigation into the incident.