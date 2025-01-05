Open Menu

Attackers, Facilitators Of DC Kurram Attack To Be Nominated In FIR: KP Govt

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2025 | 11:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) An important meeting of the relevant authorities in the wake of firing attack on Deputy Commissioner Kurram was held at Kohat district on Sunday.

The meeting decided to nominate attackers and their facilitators in the FIR under anti terrorism act besides arresting and included them in scheduled IV.

The statement of KP Govt said that elders who signed the peace agreement would be held accountable.

The elders has been asked to hand over the attackers of Janurary 4, 2025 assault on the convoy carrying edibles to Parachinar and in case of non implementation, the accused would be arrested directly, strict administrative measures on Thall-Parachinar and Torawrai-Shahsu Road to be taken besides stoppage of assistance and payment to people of the incident place and strict action against Govt employees involved in fanning sectarianism.

Besides strict action against miscreants and possible operation at incident place in case the accused were not handed over, it was also decided of taking transportation of convoy of edible items, enforcement of 144 section at Kurram, imposition of curfew on roads during convoys and holders of arms would be considered as terrorist.

In case of non cooperation and further violation of the peace agreement, the people of the incident place would be shifted temporarily if clearance operation was made necessary, head money of Khwarji to be announced and necessary resources including Lady police and anti riots equipment would be provided to DPO Kurram.

Required policemen would be deployed for security of Thall-Parachinar Road that would also be assisted by other law enforcement agencies including FC.

