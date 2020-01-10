UrduPoint.com
Attackers Of Worshipers Have Nothing To Do With Humanity: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 11:42 PM

Attackers of worshipers have nothing to do with humanity: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday strongly condemned the blast a mosque in Quetta, leaving 15 worshippers dead and 19 injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday strongly condemned the blast a mosque in Quetta, leaving 15 worshippers dead and 19 injured.

Dr Firdous, in a tweet, said those, who attacked worshipers in the 'House of Allah' had nothing to do with humanity.

The enemies of peace and development in the country, she said, would fail in their heinous designs. The nation had defeated the terrorists with unity and would not be at peace until the end of their remnants, Firdous added.

The SAPM also prayed for the elevation of the ranks of martyrs and recovery of the injured.

