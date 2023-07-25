Open Menu

Attackers Of Worshipers "worse Than Infidels," Say Analysts As Suicide Bomber Hits Khyber Mosque

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2023 | 11:52 PM

The citizens as well as the analysts have strongly condemned the suicide blast targeting a mosque in Landi Kotal Tehsil of Khyber District, and called them "worse than the infidels"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :The citizens as well as the analysts have strongly condemned the suicide blast targeting a mosque in Landi Kotal Tehsil of Khyber District, and called them "worse than the infidels." This is the second such attack on the mosque within the last seven months as earlier, the terrorists had targeted the mosque at the Police Line of Peshawar.

According to the reports, Additional SHO, Adnan Afridi embraced martyrdom while several others were injured due to a suicide attack at Ali Masjid. The suicide bomber targeted police officials who were performing prayers in the mosque.

"What kind of Muslims are these who are attacking mosques? The so-called Muslims who attack mosques are worse than infidels," said an analyst.

The citizens believed that attacking peaceful worshipers was tantamount to attacking humanity as a whole.

They said that the memories of the attack on Peshawar Police Lines mosque and the desecration of the Holy Qur'an at the hands of the terrorists had not gone away yet when another mosque was martyred.

"Terrorists are at the height of hypocrisy. They are the real enemies of our country, nation, and religion in the name of islam and Sharia. May Allah curse the hypocrites and destroy the forces hostile to Islam," a citizen commented.

