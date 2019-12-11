UrduPoint.com
Attackers On PIC Should Be Punished As Per Law: Nadeem

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Spokesperson to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Wednesday said those who attacked the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore should be punished as per law as Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken notice in that regard.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Provincial Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan had showed patience and courage while he was being tortured by lawyers community outside the PIC.

He strongly condemned the attack and said the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) was providing treatment to a large number of people on daily basis.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said the bar elections would be held in January 2020, so lawyers were using different tactics for winning the elections.

