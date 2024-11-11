Attackers shot killed man in Bara

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Unknown assailant riding a motorbike on Monday shot dead a man over unknown reasons in Bara tehsil of Khyber district.

Police said the Tariq Masih, working at public toilets as a cleaner was shot dead by an assailant.

Tariq Masih received a fatal bullet in the head and died on the spot.

Body of the deceased was shifted to a hospital in Shangar for medico legal procedure and later handed over to the heirs.

APP/vak