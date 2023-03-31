Attackers shot killed Sikh shopkeeper

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Unidentified armed attackers, riding a bike, on Friday killed a Sikh shopkeeper here at Dir Colony.

According to police, Diyal Singh was sitting in his shop when unknown persons riding on a motorbike targeted him with a pistol and escaped from the scene.

As a result, Diyal Singh died on the spot.

The police reached on the spot and collected evidence while the body was shifted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, a person Sher Alam opened fire at his mother and wife in Methara area here after exchanging of harsh arguments and escaped from the scene, however, both of the ladies survived by the bullet injuries.