Attackers, violators in May 9 incidents to be brought to justice: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada has said that the perpetrators, attackers and violators in the May 9 incidents would be brought to justice and termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) accusation of ill-treatment of women in Punjab prisons as false propaganda.

Talking to the ptv news channel on Saturday, he strongly condemned the negative propaganda against the Pakistan Army including attacks on military installations and public and private properties.

He said people should have trust in their institutions. Everyone was arrested according to the law, Pirzada stressed, adding, there was no human rights violation against any woman in jails.

The minister said women inmates in jails were being provided facilities as per the rules.

Replying to a question, he said the jail administration expressed concern that despite a committee from the Punjab government visiting the jail and meeting with all the female inmates of PTI, a propaganda was being circulated on social media about the maltreatment of women.

To another question, he replied the political and economic stability of the country was the topmost priority of the PDM-led coalition government, adding, the government tried every bit during the last year to revive the economy.