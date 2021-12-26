(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Sunday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was habitual of attacking the judiciary of the country as its history was full of such type of incidents.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PML-N leadership was guilty and disqualified from the Supreme Court (SC) and also facing various corruption references for embezzling billions of rupees, as NAB had filed references of money laundering against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

He said, discussion must be held about the matter of Rana Shamim's affidavit because the issue was not so simple, adding when the issue was linked with ex prime minister then debate must be held on that.

Ali Muhammad said, in 1997 when Nawaz Sharif was the prime minister of the country he had attacked the SC as the PML-N leadership was habitual for threatening and pressurizing the judges and institutions as well.

The minister urged that punishment of the life time disqualification should be remained part of the constitution.

The incumbent government would not make any compromise over the matter of corruption as eradication of this menace from the society was the main slogan of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).