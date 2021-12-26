UrduPoint.com

Attacking Judiciary Is PML-N's Modus Operandi: Ali M Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 10:50 PM

Attacking judiciary is PML-N's modus operandi: Ali M Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Sunday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was habitual of attacking the judiciary of the country as its history was full of such type of incidents.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PML-N leadership was guilty and disqualified from the Supreme Court (SC) and also facing various corruption references for embezzling billions of rupees, as NAB had filed references of money laundering against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

He said, discussion must be held about the matter of Rana Shamim's affidavit because the issue was not so simple, adding when the issue was linked with ex prime minister then debate must be held on that.

Ali Muhammad said, in 1997 when Nawaz Sharif was the prime minister of the country he had attacked the SC as the PML-N leadership was habitual for threatening and pressurizing the judges and institutions as well.

The minister urged that punishment of the life time disqualification should be remained part of the constitution.

The incumbent government would not make any compromise over the matter of corruption as eradication of this menace from the society was the main slogan of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Money Sunday Muslim From Government Billion

Recent Stories

RTA announces new office, service hours as of Mond ..

RTA announces new office, service hours as of Monday, 3rd Jan 2022

52 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei visits Saudi pavilion at Expo 2 ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei visits Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Abdul Rah ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Abdul Rahman Makhlouf Street, adjacent ..

2 hours ago
 Beneficiaries are dependent on insured citizens in ..

Beneficiaries are dependent on insured citizens in GCC pension scheme: GPSSA

2 hours ago
 Department of Community Development, ADSC launch & ..

Department of Community Development, ADSC launch &#039;Active Parks&#039; initia ..

2 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai spreads Christmas cheer with spect ..

Expo 2020 Dubai spreads Christmas cheer with spectacular activities

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.