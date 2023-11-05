Open Menu

'Attacks On Gaza's Hospitals Are Condemnable', Says Dr Nadeem

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2023 | 05:30 PM

'Attacks on Gaza's hospitals are condemnable', says Dr Nadeem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Sunday said that attacks on hospitals and healthcare workers in Gaza are highly regrettable.

In a statement, the minister said all such attacks should be stopped immediately.

He said health workers should be given access to the injured.

He said help should be given to provide treatment facilities.

Dr Nadeem Jan said, "We believe health should always be above politics and non-political in the whole world."

He said, "I have visited many international forums and made it clear from the platform of the World Health Organization even that health should be above politics."

Related Topics

Injured World Gaza Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

9 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

16 hours ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

18 hours ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

18 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

18 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

18 hours ago
 All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England ..

All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England and close in on semis

18 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

18 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

18 hours ago
 Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemout ..

Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemouth for six

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan