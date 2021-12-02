UrduPoint.com

Attaining Proficiency At Shooting Must Remain At Heart Of Basic Military Training Objectives: COAS

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 10:20 PM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said attaining proficiency at shooting must remain at the heart of basic military training objectives and termed shooting skill as hallmark of a professional soldier

The Army Chief was addressing the participants at the Closing Ceremony of the 41st Pakistan Army Rifle Association (PARA) Central Meet at Jhelum Garrison as Chief Guest, said an ISPR media release here received.

While interacting with participants, the COAS appreciated the firers for their excellent standards of marksmanship.

The mega shooting event was conducted at Army Marksmanship Unit from 26 October to 1 December 2021, where over 2,500 firers from Army, Navy, Air Force, Civil Armed Forces (CAFs) including Rangers, Frontier Corps and Airport Security Force as well as civilians participated in the competition that comprised numerous events involving different ranges and types of weapons.

The COAS awarded trophies and medals to the winners and runners up in each shooting category.

In Inter Formations Competition, Multan Corps came first followed by Mangla Corps. In CAFs category, trophy has been won by Punjab Rangers while Gilgit Baltistan Scouts were runners up. In Inter Services Matches, Pakistan Army won all the four contests including COAS, Chief of Air Staff (CAS) and Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Matches . PAF remained runners up in COAS and CAS Matches while Pakistan Navy came second in CNS Match.

Pakistan Army won Shotgun, Long Range and Small Bore Trophies in Open National Matches.

Pakistan Army also won the Prime Minister 'Skills at Arms' Big Bore National Challenge while Pakistan Navy secured second position.

The biggest Military Shooting Honour 'The Master at Arms' Trophy was awarded to Lance Havildar Arshad Saddique of 12 Punjab Regiment. The President's Cup National Challenge Match Trophy was awarded to Havaldar Jaffar Hussain of Army Marksmanship Unit.

The Prime Minister 'Skills at Arms' big bore National Challenge Match was won by Pakistan Army. The 'Best Shot Match Trophy' was awarded to Lance Dafadar Zulfiqar Khan.

