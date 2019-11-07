'Attar' shops witnessing rush of customers ahead of Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW)

As the preparations are in full swing to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) with great respect and religious enthusiasm all across the country, the sale of Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H)'s favorite Perfume 'Attar also known as Oudh' on rise where shops were witnessing huge rush of customers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :As the preparations are in full swing to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) with great respect and religious enthusiasm all across the country, the sale of Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H)'s favorite Perfume 'Attar also known as Oudh' on rise where shops were witnessing huge rush of customers.

Attar has been a popularly used and loved fragrance for Muslims. Extracted from flower petals, herbs and spices, this natural perfume oil is distilled in water using low heat and pressure.

According to shopkeepers, with the popularity of English scents, traditional scents of rose, sandal and jasmine are now losing their popularity but Muslim men mostly prefer it to buy during the month of Rabi-ul-Awal.

The trend to gift attar in attractive bottles to friends and families during Rabi-ul-Awal is becoming popular, said a shopkeeper.

Zia Akram another shopkeeper said attar perfume is known to be one of the most powerful gifts during the Milad Mehfils and processions.

In fact, it is a good scent and always favorable kind of gift for people on special occasions, said a citizen Amir Munir while purchasing perfume.

Another citizen Usman Qaiser said where naats and darood mehfils arranging the demands of Attar won rise with its reasonable prices.

A shopkeeper said Attar use increases in month of Rabi ul Awal as mostly Muslim people want to adopt the habits of Muhammad (SAW) and it usually exchanged as a gift in Eid Milad un Nabi processions among friends and relatives.

Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) used to love cleanliness and good scent and i want to follow the sunnah so i purchased it for me and my brothers, said Asif Javed a citizen.