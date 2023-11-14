Attaullah Shams appointed SP Swat Upper

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Following a notification issued from the office of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Saidu Sharif, Attaullah Shams has been appointed Superintendent of Police (SP) Swat Upper on Tuesday.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand, Muhammad Ali Khan and District Police Officer (DPO) Swat, Shafi Ullah Gandapur pinned the badges of SP rank on Attaullah Shams’ uniform.

Both the officers congratulated the newly appointed SP Swat Upper and wished him best in discharge of duty.