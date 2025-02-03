Attaullah Tarar, Badar Shahbaz condole over demise of elder brother of DG Legal PEMRA Tahir Farooq

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar and Prime Minister’s Media Coordinator Badar Shahbaz Warraich on Monday visited the residence of DG PEMRA (Legal) Tahir Farooq Tarar, to offer condolences on the death of his elder brother Mukhtar Ahmed Tarar

MANDI BAHAUDDIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar and Prime Minister’s Media Coordinator Badar Shahbaz Warraich on Monday visited the residence of DG PEMRA (Legal) Tahir Farooq Tarar, to offer condolences on the death of his elder brother Mukhtar Ahmed Tarar.

The Federal Minister for Information and the Prime Minister’s Media Coordinator expressed their heartfelt condolences and sympathy to Tahir Farooq Tarar and other family members and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

The minister said he was deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of Tahir Farooq Tarar’s elder brother.

The minister said the demise of Tahir Farooq Tarar was an irreparable loss to the family and the void created by his demise will not be filled for a long time.

Attaullah Tarar said that he shared the grief of the bereaved family equally.

Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar and Prime Minister’s Media Coordinator Badar Shahbaz Warraich prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.