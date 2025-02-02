Open Menu

Attaullah Tarar, Badar Shahbaz Condole With Ministry Of Information Officer Over Father's Death

Published February 02, 2025

Attaullah Tarar, Badar Shahbaz condole with Ministry of Information officer over father's death

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar and Prime Minister's Media Coordinator Badar Shahbaz Warraich visited the residence of Mehr Ahmed Sher, an officer of the Ministry of Information, to condole over the death of his father.

The Federal Minister for Information and the Prime Minister's Media Coordinator expressed their condolences to Mehr Ahmed Sher and other family members and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Parents are a priceless gift of nature, their separation is an irreparable loss and they equally shared the grief of the bereaved family, Attaullah Tarar remarked.

Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar and Prime Minister's Media Coordinator Badar Shahbaz Warraich prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

