Attaullah Tarar Calls On Governor Sindh

Published April 05, 2024 | 09:33 PM

Attaullah Tarar calls on Governor Sindh

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, on Friday, called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesuri here at Governor House Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, on Friday, called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesuri here at Governor House Karachi.

The overall political situation of the country, development projects of federal government in Karachi, issues of the industrialists of the metropolis and other matters of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting, said a statement issued by the Governor House.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting appreciated welfare projects of Governor Sindh and termed the IT program of Governor Sindh as a commendable initiative.

Equipping the young generation with technical and vocational skills will not only financially empower the youth but it will also contribute in efforts aimed at expansion of IT industry in the country, the minister added.

