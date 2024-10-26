Open Menu

Attaullah Tarar Condoles Death Of Mehr Khizer Hiraj

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2024 | 10:50 PM

Attaullah Tarar condoles death of Mehr Khizer Hiraj

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture

Attaullah Tarar offered condolence on the demise of Mehr Khizer Hayat Hiraj, the father

of MNA Raza Hayat Hiraj and MPAs Akbar Hayat Hiraj and Asghar Hayat Hiraj.

The federal minister arrived here on Saturday with Speaker Punjab Assembly

Malik Ahmed Khan.

In a condolence message, the minister paid rich tribute to great contribution of the

deceased for democracy besides strengthening the rule of law in the country.

Meanwhile, arrival of political and social figures continued at Chuki Hiraj Sardarpur

to offer condolences for the deceased's soul.

They prayed to Allah, The Almighty, to grant eternal peace to the soul and

courage to the family to bear irreparable loss.

