UrduPoint.com

Attaullah Tarar Criticises Political Shows During Floods

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Attaullah Tarar criticises political shows during floods

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday for staging political gatherings while one-third area of the country had been affected by severe floods.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the Punjab government was not interested in solving problems of the flood victims. The Punjab chief minister did not visit affected areas to express solidarity with the distressed people, he added. He appealed to all political parties to avoid doing politics over floods and join hands for the relief and rehabilitation of the victims. The Federal government and the departments concerned were fully engaged in relief activities, he added.

He said the floods played havoc in the country as Pakistan was among the countries worst hit by climate change. He thanked the friendly countries for extending support to Pakistan including the UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and others.

He said the agreements signed by the outgoing PTI government was responsible for inflation in the country. He said a recent report released by the IMF held responsible the PTI government for the real factor behind current economic challenges in the country.

Attaullah Tarar said the incumbent government did not believe in politics of victimization; however, no one could be allowed to malign the institutions.

To a query, he said the federal coalition government was utilising all resources for flood victims and the government would not sit until every flood affectee was completely rehabilitated.

To another question, he said that a control room had been set up at National Disaster Management Authority which was making estimates of losses occurring due to floods and every possible compensation would be offered for complete restoration of the affected areas.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Flood Turkey UAE Visit Saudi Arabia All Government

Recent Stories

COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus holds ..

COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus holds Hajj/Umrah Lucky Draw

2 hours ago
 Wood, Parsons impressed by young talent and NHPC ..

Wood, Parsons impressed by young talent and NHPC facilities

2 hours ago
 Govt to bring normalcy back in lives of flood affe ..

Govt to bring normalcy back in lives of flood affectees: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 OCAS Opens Admissions for Intermediate Programs 20 ..

OCAS Opens Admissions for Intermediate Programs 2022-2023

3 hours ago
 Veterinary University arranged Friends Donors Conf ..

Veterinary University arranged Friends Donors Conference under UVAS Flood Relief ..

3 hours ago
 Most original design and best sound quality meet H ..

Most original design and best sound quality meet HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.