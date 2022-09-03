Attaullah Tarar criticises political shows during floods

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday for staging political gatherings while one-third area of the country had been affected by severe floods.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the Punjab government was not interested in solving problems of the flood victims. The Punjab chief minister did not visit affected areas to express solidarity with the distressed people, he added. He appealed to all political parties to avoid doing politics over floods and join hands for the relief and rehabilitation of the victims. The Federal government and the departments concerned were fully engaged in relief activities, he added.

He said the floods played havoc in the country as Pakistan was among the countries worst hit by climate change. He thanked the friendly countries for extending support to Pakistan including the UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and others.

He said the agreements signed by the outgoing PTI government was responsible for inflation in the country. He said a recent report released by the IMF held responsible the PTI government for the real factor behind current economic challenges in the country.

Attaullah Tarar said the incumbent government did not believe in politics of victimization; however, no one could be allowed to malign the institutions.

To a query, he said the federal coalition government was utilising all resources for flood victims and the government would not sit until every flood affectee was completely rehabilitated.

To another question, he said that a control room had been set up at National Disaster Management Authority which was making estimates of losses occurring due to floods and every possible compensation would be offered for complete restoration of the affected areas.