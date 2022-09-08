Attaullah Tarar criticizes PTI for zero performance during its tenure

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday criticized the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) regime for showing zero performance during their four year tenure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday criticized the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) regime for showing zero performance during their four year tenure.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that Imran Khan used derogatory remarks against judiciary and security institutions.

Imran Khan, he said was promoting culture of dirty language among young generation.

The SAPM said that Pakistan Muslim League-N in its previous tenure established metro buses, motorways, green line, orange line, yellow line, and constructed power stations in different parts of the country.

Commenting on 'contempt of the court' committed by Imran Khan, he said that PTI leadership didn't submit apology in contempt case adding that the PML-N leadership on the contrary had to face punishments in contempt of court cases.

Tarar said Imran Khan had adopted insulting behavior towards a woman judge but no punishment awarded to the PTI leadership so far.

He said that Imran Khan failed to submit evidence in foreign funding, Toshakhana, and BRT project. The PTI government during its tenure did nothing for the welfare of public and wasted huge money on different cases.

The SAPM maintained that Shehzad Akbar of PTI fled the country without doing anything for National Accountability Bureau.

He said that the PML-N government was taking all necessary steps to improve the country's economy.