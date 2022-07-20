UrduPoint.com

Attaullah Tarar Denies PTI's Allegations

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2022 | 11:14 PM

Attaullah Tarar denies PTI's allegations

Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had already started a storm in a tea cup even before two days from chief minister Punjab's election in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had already started a storm in a tea cup even before two days from chief minister Punjab's election in Punjab Assembly.

Addressing a press conference at PML-N's Secretariat here, he denied the PTI's allegation of bribing its MPAs for winning the chief minister's election, scheduled for July 22.

The minister said that PTI's MPA Chaudhry Masood had resigned on April 3, 2022 as he was not satisfied with his party's politics and unjust in the PTI, adding that the PML-N had never accused its MPA Jalil Ahmed Sharaqpuri of being bribed for his resignation.

Attaullah Tarar said that previous PTI government had plundered the national exchequer, adding that they tried to project a fake narrative after being removed from the government.

He said that only 100 PTI's MPAs participated in its parliamentary meeting today.

The minister said that difference between the PTI and PML-N in Punjab was just seven MPAs.

He said that some of the PML-N members were also offered bribes but they refused.

To a query about the Punjab chief minister election, Attaullah Tarar said that anything could happen in the politics as the surprises were not unusual in politics.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Storm Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Cuban Peso April July From Government Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Available resources to be utilized to improve drai ..

Available resources to be utilized to improve drainage, sanitation in Kemari: Ad ..

29 seconds ago
 Govt to conduct general elections in 2023: Dastgir ..

Govt to conduct general elections in 2023: Dastgir

31 seconds ago
 Commissioner emphasizes fully implementing code of ..

Commissioner emphasizes fully implementing code of conduct during LG polls

6 minutes ago
 DC Duki chairs meeting to review damages caused by ..

DC Duki chairs meeting to review damages caused by rains

6 minutes ago
 Transport Deptt working on policy matters to conta ..

Transport Deptt working on policy matters to contain vehicle emission: Amir lati ..

6 minutes ago
 PCJCCI appreciates vision of CPEC in Afghanistan

PCJCCI appreciates vision of CPEC in Afghanistan

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.