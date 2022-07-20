Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had already started a storm in a tea cup even before two days from chief minister Punjab's election in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had already started a storm in a tea cup even before two days from chief minister Punjab's election in Punjab Assembly.

Addressing a press conference at PML-N's Secretariat here, he denied the PTI's allegation of bribing its MPAs for winning the chief minister's election, scheduled for July 22.

The minister said that PTI's MPA Chaudhry Masood had resigned on April 3, 2022 as he was not satisfied with his party's politics and unjust in the PTI, adding that the PML-N had never accused its MPA Jalil Ahmed Sharaqpuri of being bribed for his resignation.

Attaullah Tarar said that previous PTI government had plundered the national exchequer, adding that they tried to project a fake narrative after being removed from the government.

He said that only 100 PTI's MPAs participated in its parliamentary meeting today.

The minister said that difference between the PTI and PML-N in Punjab was just seven MPAs.

He said that some of the PML-N members were also offered bribes but they refused.

To a query about the Punjab chief minister election, Attaullah Tarar said that anything could happen in the politics as the surprises were not unusual in politics.