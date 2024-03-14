Open Menu

Attaullah Tarar Felicitates Yousuf Raza Gilani On Becoming Senator

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 08:46 PM

Attaullah Tarar felicitates Yousuf Raza Gilani on becoming Senator

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday congratulated former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on becoming Senator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday congratulated former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on becoming Senator.

The minister, in a news statement, welcomed the victory of Yusuf Raza Gilani as a Senator and called him a senior and seasoned politician.

He said Yousuf Raza Gilani's experience and knowledge would bring positive changes in the political and economic landscape of the country.

