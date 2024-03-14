Attaullah Tarar Felicitates Yousuf Raza Gilani On Becoming Senator
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 08:46 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday congratulated former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on becoming Senator.
The minister, in a news statement, welcomed the victory of Yusuf Raza Gilani as a Senator and called him a senior and seasoned politician.
He said Yousuf Raza Gilani's experience and knowledge would bring positive changes in the political and economic landscape of the country.
